Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pakistans second Test against Bangladesh shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi

Pakistan’s second Test against Bangladesh shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi

Updated on: 19 August,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Lahore
IANS |

Top

It added that the decision was taken in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which means both Tests will now happen in Rawalpindi, starting from August 21

Pakistan’s second Test against Bangladesh shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi

Pakistan players. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Pakistan’s second Test against Bangladesh shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi
x
00:00

Pakistan’s second Test against Bangladesh, set to be played on August 30, has been shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to ongoing construction work at the National Stadium, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). 


Also Read: "First innings total needed to be bigger": West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite



In its statement on Sunday, PCB said due to the deployment of heavy construction equipment and the need to adhere to tight redevelopment schedules at the National Stadium, which is being prepared for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy, it has decided to move the second Test between the two teams to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.


It added that the decision was taken in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which means both Tests will now happen in Rawalpindi, starting from August 21.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan bangladesh test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK