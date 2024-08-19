Pakistan’s second Test against Bangladesh shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi

It added that the decision was taken in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which means both Tests will now happen in Rawalpindi, starting from August 21

Pakistan’s second Test against Bangladesh, set to be played on August 30, has been shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to ongoing construction work at the National Stadium, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In its statement on Sunday, PCB said due to the deployment of heavy construction equipment and the need to adhere to tight redevelopment schedules at the National Stadium, which is being prepared for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy, it has decided to move the second Test between the two teams to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

It added that the decision was taken in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which means both Tests will now happen in Rawalpindi, starting from August 21.

