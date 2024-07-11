Breaking News
Champions Trophy 2025: Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan

Updated on: 12 July,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The Pakistan Cricket Board has proposed that the Champions Trophy will be scheduled from February 19 to March 9 with all the matches to take place across three major cities—Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore—refusing to opt for a hybrid model for India’s matches

Team India. Pic/AFP

Team India are unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy as the BCCI will propose a hybrid model to ICC, sources told IANS.


Also Read: Wanindu Hasaranga steps down as Sri Lanka's captain in T20Is


The Pakistan Cricket Board has proposed that the Champions Trophy will be scheduled from February 19 to March 9 with all the matches to take place across three major cities—Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore—refusing to opt for a hybrid model for India’s matches.


team india board of control for cricket in india India vs Pakistan cricket news sports news Sports Update

