Champions Trophy 2025: Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan

Team India. Pic/AFP

Team India are unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy as the BCCI will propose a hybrid model to ICC, sources told IANS.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has proposed that the Champions Trophy will be scheduled from February 19 to March 9 with all the matches to take place across three major cities—Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore—refusing to opt for a hybrid model for India’s matches.

