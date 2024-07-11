Breaking News
Wanindu Hasaranga steps down as Sri Lanka's captain in T20Is

Updated on: 12 July,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Colombo
India will tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series which begins with the three T20Is to be played on July 26, 27 and 29 at Pallekele, followed by three ODIs in Colombo

Wanindu Hasaranga. Pic/AFP

Wanindu Hasaranga on Thursday stepped down as the Sri Lanka captain in T20Is ahead of their upcoming three-match series against India.


Also Read: SL vs IND series: India to play three ODIs, T20Is against Sri Lanka at Pallekele and Colombo


India will tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series which begins with the three T20Is to be played on July 26, 27 and 29 at Pallekele, followed by three ODIs in Colombo.


Hasaranga's last assignment as Sri Lanka skipper was in the T20 World Cup where they failed to make the Super Eight round.

