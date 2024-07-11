Wanindu Hasaranga steps down as Sri Lanka's captain in T20Is

India will tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series which begins with the three T20Is to be played on July 26, 27 and 29 at Pallekele, followed by three ODIs in Colombo

Wanindu Hasaranga. Pic/AFP

Wanindu Hasaranga on Thursday stepped down as the Sri Lanka captain in T20Is ahead of their upcoming three-match series against India.

Hasaranga’s last assignment as Sri Lanka skipper was in the T20 World Cup where they failed to make the Super Eight round.

