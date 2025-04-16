Esha Verma breaks silence again, says she faced trauma and scrutiny after speaking against stepmom and Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly

Esha Verma

Listen to this article Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma claims her ‘family wants to destroy’ her x 00:00

Television actor Rupali Ganguly made headlines earlier in 2024 after her stepdaughter Esha Verma made shocking claims against her. Following those allegations against the Anupamaa star, Rupali filed a defamation case against her.

Now, Esha shared a video in which she talked about how her own family tried to destroy her life. She also shared how she faced public scrutiny for speaking out against Rupali.

‘your own family wants to destroy you’

In an emotional video, Esha can be seen breaking down as she shared, “How hard and traumatising something you go through publicly affects someone. Some days you can be okay, and some days you are a complete wreck. You get scrutinised for wanting to speak up, and you also get questioned, 'Where the fu*k did you go?’ When you have your own family, who wants to destroy you for just trying to live your life? I tried to be happy, but we don’t talk about these things."

Esha mourns her father’s loss

She further added a caption with her video that read, “I was a nepo baby kept in the shadows. I grew up with silence, confusion, and pain that wasn’t mine to carry. When the truth came out — expectedly and loudly — I was the one blamed. I was scared. I was unprotected. And instead of being supported, I was shamed. But after months of harassment, I am standing my ground.”

In the video, she is also seen saying, “I am going to get backlash no matter what.” She also mourned the loss of her father — not through death, but through love.

Esha on Rupali’s defamation case

Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter had earlier reacted to the actress’ Rs 50 crore defamation case against her, which she described as “disturbing,” “cruel,” and something that “displayed their true character.” Esha took to her Instagram and penned a lengthy note about the “difficult decision” she made to share her personal story involving her father and her experiences growing up.

A part of her long note reads, “This experience has been incredibly challenging, but it has reminded me of my strength and resilience. I'm excited to embrace this new chapter with peace, authenticity, and dignity, surrounded by those who matter to me. Let’s leave the past behind and focus on creating brighter, stronger futures together. Thank you for being by my side. Sending love and peace to all. — Esha V.”