First innings total needed to be bigger: West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite

"First innings total needed to be bigger": West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite

Updated on: 19 August,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Guyana
IANS |

Kraigg Brathwaite

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has lamented his team’s inability to capitalise on a strong bowling performance in their 40-run loss to South Africa in the second Test at Providence Stadium.


“Yeah, if you look at it, obviously it was quite big,” Brathwaite said, referring to SA’s last-wicket stand. 


“But what I would say is our first innings total needed to be bigger. We needed to get a lead from it. I think that was very important,” he added.

