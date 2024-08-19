“Yeah, if you look at it, obviously it was quite big,” Brathwaite said, referring to SA’s last-wicket stand

Kraigg Brathwaite

Listen to this article "First innings total needed to be bigger": West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite x 00:00

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has lamented his team’s inability to capitalise on a strong bowling performance in their 40-run loss to South Africa in the second Test at Providence Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "ISPL will not only encourage boys but girls too": Sachin Tendulkar

“Yeah, if you look at it, obviously it was quite big,” Brathwaite said, referring to SA’s last-wicket stand.

“But what I would say is our first innings total needed to be bigger. We needed to get a lead from it. I think that was very important,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever