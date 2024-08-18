Breaking News
Jayden Seales claims six wickets, WI need 263 runs to win against SA

Updated on: 18 August,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Providence (Guyana)
Jayden Seales claims six wickets, WI need 263 runs to win against SA

WI’s Jayden Seales celebrates his 6-61 v SA in Providence on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Fast bowler Jayden Seales took six wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 246 on Saturday, leaving West Indies a target of 263 runs to win the second Test.


Also Read: Carlos Alcaraz falls short against Gael Monfils, smashes racquet at Cincinnati Open



Resuming on the third day on 223-5 in their second innings, top scorer Kyle Verreynne was eventually dismissed for 59. He was one of Seales’s 6-61 as the 22-year-old quick completed a match haul of nine wickets. The first Test in Trinidad ended in a rain-affected draw.


Earlier, on Friday, Aiden Markram and Kyle Verreynne hit half-centuries in South Africa’s second innings to help give the Proteas a 239-run lead. At stumps, South Africa were 223-5 after scoring 160 in their first innings.

west indies south africa test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

