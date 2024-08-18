Earlier, on Friday, Aiden Markram and Kyle Verreynne hit half-centuries in South Africa’s second innings to help give the Proteas a 239-run lead. At stumps, South Africa were 223-5 after scoring 160 in their first innings

WI’s Jayden Seales celebrates his 6-61 v SA in Providence on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Jayden Seales claims six wickets, WI need 263 runs to win against SA x 00:00

Fast bowler Jayden Seales took six wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 246 on Saturday, leaving West Indies a target of 263 runs to win the second Test.

Resuming on the third day on 223-5 in their second innings, top scorer Kyle Verreynne was eventually dismissed for 59. He was one of Seales’s 6-61 as the 22-year-old quick completed a match haul of nine wickets. The first Test in Trinidad ended in a rain-affected draw.

Earlier, on Friday, Aiden Markram and Kyle Verreynne hit half-centuries in South Africa’s second innings to help give the Proteas a 239-run lead. At stumps, South Africa were 223-5 after scoring 160 in their first innings.

