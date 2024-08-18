Breaking News
Carlos Alcaraz falls short against Gael Monfils, smashes racquet at Cincinnati Open

Updated on: 18 August,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  Cincinnati (US)
AFP |

The reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion could not match the wily skills of 37-year-old French opponent Gael Monfils, two decades in the game and a threat to any young gun

Carlos Alcaraz. Pic/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz let loose his frustrations with a violent racquet smash in a 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 defeat on Friday at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Open that he called the “worst match” of his career.


Also Read: Bajrang Punia probably got carried away



The reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion could not match the wily skills of 37-year-old French opponent Gael Monfils, two decades in the game and a threat to any young gun. 


“It was the worst match that I ever played in my career,” Alcaraz said. “I couldn’t play. I don’t know what happened. Honestly, I couldn’t, I couldn’t control myself. I couldn’t be better. It was impossible to win, and that’s all.” Alcaraz said he had never before broken a racquet in anger but this match was the exception.

