ISPL will not only encourage boys but girls too Sachin Tendulkar

"ISPL will not only encourage boys but girls too": Sachin Tendulkar

Updated on: 19 August,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

When BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, who is also a core committee member of the ISPL said that the time has come “to include girls too in ISPL,” Tendulkar echoed similar feelings

Sachin Tendulkar (left), Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (right) at a city hotel yesterday. Pic/Aditi Haralkar

"ISPL will not only encourage boys but girls too": Sachin Tendulkar
After the success of Indian Street Premier League’s (ISPL) inaugural edition last year, batting icon Sachin Tendulkar has revealed that women cricketers will get the same platform to showcase their skills.


“As Ashishji said we [ISPL] will not encourage only boys but encourage girls also, so I will start mentioning batters [now],” Tendulkar said during the ISPL second season launch at a city hotel yesterday.   

The second edition of the ISPL is scheduled to be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane between January 26 and February 9 next year. The selection trials for the six teams will be held in 55 cities starting on October 26.

Meanwhile, defending champions Tigers of Kolkata co-owner Kareena Kapoor Khan said: “Women can do anything that men can, maybe more. This is a request, this is a prayer that women cricketers get the standing with men,” adding that her team will be the first to field a women’s team in ISPL.

