Babar Azam. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Salman Butt snubs Babar from the fittest Pakistan players' list x 00:00

As Pakistan is all set to host Bangladesh for a series, the focus has shifted to fitness after the issue team underwent training at an army camp before the T20 World Cup 2024.

Ahead of the Bangladesh Test series, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt picked the three fittest players in the side.

Butt snubbed captain Babar Azam and picked players like Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan as the fittest players.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt emphasised that these players have demonstrated exceptional fitness levels, consistently achieving high scores in Yo-Yo tests and showcasing strong performance both in the gym and on the field.

According to him, these three are among the top ten fittest players in world cricket.

"You cannot say all the players are not fit. If you look at some of the players they are among the top 10 players in terms of fitness in World cricket. You can look at Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan, you look at their fitness, they have achieved good scores in the Yo-Yo Tests. They are good in the gym and run well on the field,” Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Though he picked three players from Pakistan as the fittest in World cricket, he still expressed concerns regarding the overall fitness levels in the squad. He said the preparations are not going as desired.

Further, Salman Butt stated that just because of a few players, the whole team gets painted as unfit. This also overshadows the effort of the players who are in excellent shape.

“Things are not getting developed in the way they should be. When this happens, the entire team is blamed unfit, people won’t look at fit guys even though all the players are hardworking. The entire Pakistan is talking about the fitness of the team and it brought a storm in Pakistan, players at the junior level were asked to run. This came after people said players weren’t fit in the T20 World Cup 2024. No one questioned the physios or trainers, but instead, they started making players at the district level push hard for fitness. Those who made errors are still there,” the 39-year-old added.

Butt also said that the team management should manage the fast bowlers properly, ensuring that the pacers participate in the longest format or first-class cricket.

“You need to manage fast bowlers, the problem is they don’t play longer format, they don’t feature in FC cricket, we don’t play much Test cricket. Things are not getting developed in the way they should be. When this happens, the entire team is blamed unfit, people won’t look at fit guys even though all the players are hardworking,” Butt concluded.

The two-match Test series against Bangladesh will kick start from August 21.

(With IANS Inputs)