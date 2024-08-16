"He should have given me 5-6 acres of land": Arshad Nadeem on receiving buffalo as a gift

Nawaz also disclosed that the couple has two sons and a daughter. Coming from a rural area of Khandelwal in Punjab, Arshad Nadeem faced many struggles in training and travelling for competitions. Villagers and relatives used to collect money to send him abroad in his initial days. In the Paris Olympics 2024, the burly Pakistan athlete pushed back

Arshad Nadeem (Pic: File Pic)

Arshad Nadeem on receiving buffalo as a gift

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem clinched a gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Following this, there were many celebrations for the athlete.

On clinching a gold medal for the country, Arshad Nadeem received many gifts and cash prizes. But his father-in-law earlier gifted him a buffalo by saying that it is considered very valuable and honourable in Arshad Nadeem's village.

Recently, a video of Arshad Nadeem with his wife went viral in which the athlete questioned the gift. When asked about the gift, Arshad said, "She told me that her father gifted a buffalo. He should have given me 5-6 acres of land. By God's grace, he is so rich, but still, he gifted me a buffalo."

He wanted 5-6 acre plot from his father-in-law and not a buffalo. Man, he's so simple 😭❤️ #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/EzRv68GyAl — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 16, 2024

Earlier, the father-in-law added that he had four sons and three daughters, and his youngest daughter, Ayesha, was married to Nadeem. "Nadeem also takes great pride in his roots and despite the success, his home still remains his village and he still lives with his parents and brothers," said Nawaz.

Nawaz also disclosed that the couple has two sons and a daughter. Coming from a rural area of Khandelwal in Punjab, Arshad Nadeem faced many struggles in training and travelling for competitions. Villagers and relatives used to collect money to send him abroad in his initial days.

"When we decided to marry our daughter to Nadeem six years back, at that time he used to do small jobs and run errands but was extremely passionate about his sport and constantly practised throwing the javelin at home and in the fields," said Nawaz.

Further Nawaz stated that he is very happy with Arshad Nadeem's success and fame. Being the first individual medallist from Pakistan makes it very respectable towards everyone, feels Nadeem's father-in-law.

In the Paris Olympics 2024, the burly Pakistan athlete pushed back India's Neeraj Chopra and made a stunning effort of 92.97 metres to clinch the gold medal.