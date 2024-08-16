A laughing PM Modi asked all the athletes who all cursed him for the situation, to which no one replied. "There were no ACs and it was hot as well, so I want to know which of you cried first saying 'Modi speaks big but there are no ACs in rooms so what should we do'," Modi said

PM Modi with Indian contingent of Paris Olympics 2024 (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Soldiers of the 2036 Olympics": PM Modi hails Paris Games' Indian contingent x 00:00

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen opened up about how his coach Prakash Padukone took his phone away and hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh also shared his views on the team's campaign. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the reception shared a good laugh following the air conditioning woes in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reception was held at Red Fort after the Independence Day celebrations. The video of the interaction was shared by Modi and the athletes could be seen having one-on-one chats with the PM Modi.

In one such conversation with Lakshya, who finished fourth in the men's singles badminton competition, Modi said: "When I met Lakshya for the first time, he was very small but now he has grown up. Do you know, this time you have become a celebrity?"

To this, Lakshya replied: "Yes sir. But during matches Prakash Sir took my phone and told me till the matches are over, you won't get your phone. But after that I got to know the support I got."

"It was a learning experience and little heart-breaking as well because I came so close," said the 22-year-old who lost from a position of strength in the bronze playoff.

A laughing Modi instantly said: "Prakash Sir was so disciplined and strict, I will send him the next time as well."

Also Read: Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar rues not making it in any of the Duleep Trophy teams

The concluded Paris Olympics 2024 was promoted as an eco-friendly Games edition, following which there were no ACs available in the room and this forced the sports ministry to dispatch 40 portable ACs on an urgent basis for their comfortable stay.

A laughing PM Modi asked all the athletes who all cursed him for the situation, to which no one replied. "There were no ACs and it was hot as well, so I want to know which of you cried first saying 'Modi speaks big but there are no ACs in rooms so what should we do'," Modi said.

"Who all are there who faced most difficulties? But then I learnt that within few hours that work also was done. See, how we try to provide you the best of facilities," the Prime Minister added.

Modi also had a light-hearted chat with Harmanpreet, who opened up on how the team fought back after being down to 10 men for more than 40 minutes in the quarterfinal against Great Britain.

"Just tell me when you to fight with 10 men against Britain, you must have been demoralised from the start, Sarpanch saab, please tell, it was very difficult," Modi asked the India captain, addressing him with his nickname.

Harmanpreet replied: "Yes Sir, it was very difficult because we got the red card in the first quarter but our coaching staff helped us a lot. We visualised every situation because in the Olympics anything can happen. The motivation of the team also increased because we have a rivalry with GB (Britain)."

Modi interrupted and laughingly said: "It has been going on for the last 150 years."

Harmanpreet said: "We fought and ended the match 1-1 and won it in shoot-out. It never ever happened in Olympics history (playing with 10 men for 42 minutes and then winning)."

Keeping in mind the medal tally, PM Modi said that the Paris Olympics 2024 is going to be a turning point for India. The Indian contingent returned with the six medals including one silver and five bronze medals.

The count was one less than Tokyo and there was no gold in the tally this time.

Further Modi appreciated the efforts shown by the athletes and stated that their inputs will help in getting the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics.

"Those who have returned after losing, please get this out of your mind. You made the country proud and came back after learning something. Sports is one area where no one loses, everybody learns," Modi said.

"I believe Paris Olympics will be a launch-pad for the rise of Indian sports. This is going to be our turning point. After that there will only be wins. We are not going to stop," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister termed the athletes as "India's soldiers of the 2036 Olympics".

"India is preparing to host the 2036 Olympics. In this case, many athletes who played in the Olympics, their input are very important. You might have observed many things there, from Olympics planning to all facilities, from sports management to event management," Modi said.

"Your experiences, your observations, we need to write them down, so in 2036 Olympics all the little things and experiences of yours will help us in preparing for the Games. In one way you are soldiers of the 2036 Olympics," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)