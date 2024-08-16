"Few keep watching reels": PM Modi opens up on Indian athletes using phones during Olympics

A laughing PM Modi asked all the athletes who all cursed him for the situation, to which no one replied. "There were no ACs and it was hot as well, so I want to know which of you cried first saying 'Modi speaks big but there are no ACs in rooms so what should we do'," Modi said

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a reception for the Indian contingent of the Paris Olympics 2024 at the Red Fort after the Independence Day celebration.

During the reception, the PM asked, "I've seen a few of you who are continuously using mobile phones. Is that right? Few keep watching reels and a few create one."

The Indian athletes decided to stay tight-lipped. But Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said, "Sir, I would like to say that I and my team decided not to see our mobile phones throughout the Olympics. Because even the good ones and the bad comments are going to affect us. That's why we decided not to use the social media."

In reply PM Modi said, "You did a good job. I would like you to tell the country's youngsters that the more one stays away from it, it's good for them. Many people are busy spending their time in it."

In the Paris Olympics 2024, India finished its campaign with a medal tally of six which included one silver and five bronze medals. The country's superstar Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal in the javelin throw event. Ace shooter Manu Bhaker clinched two bronze medals. Sarabjot Singh along with Bhaker won a bronze in the mixed team event. Wrestler Aman Sehrawat and shooter Swapnil Kusale also won bronze medals in their respective sports. The Indian men's hockey team too added another bronze medal to the tally."

A laughing PM Modi asked all the athletes who all cursed him for the situation, to which no one replied. "There were no ACs and it was hot as well, so I want to know which of you cried first saying 'Modi speaks big but there are no ACs in rooms so what should we do'," Modi said.

"Who all are there who faced most difficulties? But then I learnt that within few hours that work also was done. See, how we try to provide you the best of facilities," the Prime Minister added.