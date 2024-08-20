The 36-year-old, who recently competed in both the home World Cup and The Hundred with London Spirit will be absent after a hiatus of three-months continuous cricket

Andre Russell

Listen to this article Russell to miss T20I series v SA x 00:00

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa, opting to take a break for rest and recovery, as Cricket West Indies announced 15-man squad for three-match T20I series against South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: India skipper Kaur headlines WBBL draft

The 36-year-old, who recently competed in both the home World Cup and The Hundred with London Spirit will be absent after a hiatus of three-months continuous cricket. In addition to Russell, ex-captain Jason Holder will also sit out the series to recuperate, while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph continues his extended break.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever