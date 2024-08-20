Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Russell to miss T20I series v SA

Russell to miss T20I series v SA

Updated on: 20 August,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  Antigua
IANS |

Top

The 36-year-old, who recently competed in both the home World Cup and The Hundred with London Spirit will be absent after a hiatus of three-months continuous cricket

Russell to miss T20I series v SA

Andre Russell

Listen to this article
Russell to miss T20I series v SA
x
00:00

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa, opting to take a break for rest and recovery, as Cricket West Indies announced 15-man squad for three-match T20I series against South Africa.


Also Read: India skipper Kaur headlines WBBL draft



The 36-year-old, who recently competed in both the home World Cup and The Hundred with London Spirit will be absent after a hiatus of three-months continuous cricket. In addition to Russell, ex-captain Jason Holder will also sit out the series to recuperate, while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph continues his extended break.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

andre russell west indies t20 international south africa sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK