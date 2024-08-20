India skipper Kaur headlines WBBL draft

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 August,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Melbourne
In the WBBL draft, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur leads the charge, setting up a potential reunion with the Melbourne Renegades, who could retain her. 

Harmanpreet Kaur

With the Big Bash League (BBL) and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) drafts looming on September 1, the star-studded line-up of international players has been confirmed. In the WBBL draft, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur leads the charge, setting up a potential reunion with the Melbourne Renegades, who could retain her. 


Alongside her, England’s Heather Knight and left-arm spin sensation Sophie Ecclestone, currently the No. 1-ranked bowler in both ODIs and T20Is, are among the top names. The draft also features Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma from India, while South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt could be retained by the Adelaide Strikers after leading them to back-to-back titles. 


The WBBL promises intense competition as these stars join the likes of Suzie Bates, Shabnim Ismail, and Alice Capsey, adding more depth to already strong line-ups. In BBL, among the most intriguing nominations is Shamar Joseph, who could make a triumphant return to Australian soil after his memorable Test debut at The Gabba. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

