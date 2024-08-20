"...is a great Test match pitch": Allan Border names this pitch a great pitch to bat on

On Sunday, Cricket Australia said the traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests would remain at the MCG and SCG respectively until 2030-31

Former Australia captain Allan Border has called for a ‘tired’ Gabba to make way for the construction of a new cricket stadium following the iconic venue’s snub from hosting Tests, starting from 2026-27 season. On Sunday, Cricket Australia said the traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests would remain at the MCG and SCG respectively until 2030-31.

It means that for the first time since 1976-77, a Test Match will not be held at the Gabba in 2026-27. As of now, The Gabba will host the third India-Australia Test of this year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy in December and the second Test of next year’s Ashes, which will be a day-night game.

“[The Gabba] is a great Test match pitch, but the actual stadium is getting a bit tired. It’s now ranked No. 5 or six in the country behind others that have been rebuilt in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth — and the one in Adelaide is fantastic with the hotel right on the ground as well.”

“So the ranking is slipping. It’s a great pitch to play on, but the ground is hard to get to and then when the crowd leaves a big game, with 40-50,000 people there, it’s a nightmare to get out of the place. For all those reasons, we need to knock it down and do something else,” said Border on Nine’s Today show.

