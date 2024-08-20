Cummins wants both the all-rounders to share the workload with the team’s frontline pace attack in the gruelling five-Test series that begins in November

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article "With someone like Cam and Mitch we have six bowling options": Pat Cummins ahead of BGT x 00:00

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins expects greater workload with the ball for all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this summer. Cummins wants both the all-rounders to share the workload with the team’s frontline pace attack in the gruelling five-Test series that begins in November.

“It’s been huge [having the all-rounders]. In some ways we haven’t had to use them as much as we thought we would. Which is a great thing. The last couple of summers have been pretty light [with] quick Test matches,” Cummins said at the launch of Play Cricket week. “I suspect this summer might be a bit different at time. We’ll be drawing on Cam Green and Mitch Marsh a bit more.

“Even someone like Cam basically started in Shield cricket as a bowler, but hasn’t had to bowl heaps in Test matches. Now he is a few years older, I think we will be leaning on him a bit more,” he added. The 25-year-old Green has bagged 35 wickets at 35.31 in 28 Tests so far in his career. “The first point is they [Green and Marsh] both absolutely make the top six on their batting alone which is a luxury,” Cummins said.

“We’re really lucky that Nathan Lyon bowls plenty of overs, so you don’t necessarily have to have an all-rounder, but it makes a big difference to have that fifth bowling option. And with someone like Cam and Mitch we have six bowling options. It’s a really nice thing to have. Top six should always make the team on their batting.” Cummins’s bowling colleagues have been vocal about how having a bowling captain has benefited the team in managing the workload. “It’s nice of them to say that, they’d never say it to my face,” he said.

