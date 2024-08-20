Breaking News
Ryan Int’l, Utpal Sanghvi equally good

Updated on: 20 August,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Utpal Sanghvi, who had taken an early lead, got both their goals through Griva Gada.

Utpal Sanghvi’s Griva Gada scores against Ryan International at St Francis D’Assisi ground in Borivli yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

In a match of fluctuating fortunes, points were shared between Ryan International ICSE (Chembur) and Utpal Sanghvi (Juhu) in a 2-2 draw in the girls under-16 second division of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi football ground, Borivli, on Monday. 


Utpal Sanghvi, who had taken an early lead, got both their goals through Griva Gada. Having done well to get back into the match after suffering early reversal, it was Swara Pote who netted a brace for Ryan International, who despite leading at one stage could not hold onto their slender advantage till the end. This second fixture of the day was mostly confined to the midfield exchanges as both teams lacked the penetration with their attacking play. Going into half-time, the teams were on even terms with one goal apiece.



Ryan International took a 2-1 lead early after the change of ends and should have done better to protect their lead. But credit to the Utpal Sanghvi girls, who restored parity in the closing stages as Ruhani Bhagat turned provider after a fine run down the left flank. In the opening match of the day, which also featured girls second division teams, Jamnabai Narsee International (Juhu) played out a drab goalless draw to split points with Jankidevi Public School (Andheri).

Maximum points were secured by JBCN International (Borivali), who resting on a hat-trick from Ahana Kumar defeated Witty International (Malad) by a convincing 4-0 margin in another second division match played later, where the tally was completed by Preesha Patel.

