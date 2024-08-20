Sumit Nagal crashes out of Winston-Salem Open

Nagal lost 4-6, 2-6 to the Croatian player in one hour and 10 minutes.

Sumit Nagal

India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal bowed out of the Winston-Salem Open, an ATP 250 event, after a straight set defeat against Borna Coric in the first round, here. Nagal lost 4-6, 2-6 to the Croatian player in one hour and 10 minutes.

Nagal converted the only breakpoint he got in the contest while dropping his serve four times. In the doubles draw, former junior national champion Dhakshineswar Suresh will feature along with British partner Luca Pow.

