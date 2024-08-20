Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sumit Nagal crashes out of Winston Salem Open

Sumit Nagal crashes out of Winston-Salem Open

Updated on: 20 August,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Winston-Salem
PTI |

Top

Nagal lost 4-6, 2-6 to the Croatian player in one hour and 10 minutes.

Sumit Nagal crashes out of Winston-Salem Open

Sumit Nagal

Listen to this article
Sumit Nagal crashes out of Winston-Salem Open
x
00:00

India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal bowed out of the Winston-Salem Open, an ATP 250 event, after a straight set defeat against Borna Coric in the first round, here. Nagal lost 4-6, 2-6 to the Croatian player in one hour and 10 minutes.


Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: CAS reasons that onus lies on Vinesh to remain below weight limit



Nagal converted the only breakpoint he got in the contest while dropping his serve four times. In the doubles draw, former junior national champion Dhakshineswar Suresh will feature along with British partner Luca Pow.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK