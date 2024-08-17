Down by a goal, AVM showed great fighting spirit to script a turnaround with a resounding 4-1 win over Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) in the first semi-final

Smt RSB AVM’s Radhika Vyas (left) turns to celebrate after scoring against Rustomjee Cambridge in Borivli yesterday. PIC/SATEJ SHINDE

Listen to this article AVM Juhu, Bombay Scottish enter girls U-16 summit clash x 00:00

Contrasting routes were adopted by reigning champions Smt RSB AVM (Juhu) and Bombay Scottish (Mahim) as they made their way to the girls U-16 Division I final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament. Down by a goal, AVM showed great fighting spirit to script a turnaround with a resounding 4-1 win over Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) in the first semi-final.

Unable to break the deadlock in the first half despite enjoying more possession, AVM completely changed the complexion of the game with four goals in span of 11 minutes at the St Francis D’Assisi football ground, Borivli here on Friday. Norah Bhattacharya netted a fine brace for the Juhu side after which teammates Radhika Vyas and Rhea Murudkar scored a goal each. Earlier, Vedika Kulkani netted the opening goal of the match for Rustomjee.

In the second semi-final, Bombay Scottish were in complete control of the proceedings as they authored a convincing 4-0 victory over Rustomjee Cambridge International (Thane). Samriddhi Naik scored twice for Scottish, who led by a solitary goal at half-time. Later, Sarah Gupta and Priyanshi Kedia added a goal each to complete the tally.