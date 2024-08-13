Bombay Scottish meet Don Bosco, Matunga in the final. The reigning champions had got the better of St Stanislaus, Bandra in the first semi-final via penalties last week

Raghav Kanodia (left) of Bombay Scottish, Mahim,celebrates a goal against Cambridge School, Kandivli, with his coach Fhad Ansari in the MSSA U-16 Div I semi-final at Borivli yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Scottish flourish to enter MSSA U-16 Div I summit clash x 00:00

Bombay Scottish, Mahim, made their way to the boy’s under-16 Division I final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament by scripting a hard-fought 2-0 win over Cambridge, Kandivli at the St Francis D’Assisi football ground, Borivli on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In last afternoon’s semi-final, despite having better of the exchanges overall, Bombay Scottish, who could have played much better especially in the second half, booked their place in the summit round courtesy an own goal by a Cambridge defender followed by a brilliant strike by their captain Raghav Kanodia in this keenly contested fixture.

Also Read: Man City’s Alvarez joins Atletico for USD 103 million

Bombay Scottish meet Don Bosco, Matunga in the final. The reigning champions had got the better of St Stanislaus, Bandra in the first semi-final via penalties last week.

Cambridge would be clearly disappointed at conceding a very soft goal (own goal) as early in the ninth minute of play following a free-kick down the left taken by Raghav.

Settling more into the match as it progressed, Bombay Scottish doubled the lead through their most influential player in the centre of the park – Raghav who unleashed a superb long-range strike which left the Cambridge custodian with little chance.

Cambridge, though down by two goals at half-time, had given enough encouraging signs with their play. They had bright moments but somehow lacked in the end product.