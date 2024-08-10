Kshitij ’tricks again as St Lawrence destroy CNM 8-0

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 August,2024 06:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Captain Kshitij Hasam was once again the chief architect, netting his second hat-trick of the competition as St Lawrence hammered CNM School (Vile Parle) 8-0 in a lopsided Group A fixture.

St Lawrence’s Kshitij Hasam (left) and Kavit Yadav celebrate a goal v CNM school in Borivli yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

It was St Lawrence (Borivli), who once again underlined their propensity for goal-scoring, as they registered their second successive triumph in the boys U-16 second division of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi football ground, Borivli, on Friday.


Captain Kshitij Hasam was once again the chief architect, netting his second hat-trick of the competition as St Lawrence hammered CNM School (Vile Parle) 8-0 in a lopsided Group A fixture. 



Having impressed in their opening match, where they scored five goals, St Lawrence continued their fine form. Apart from the striking prowess of Kshitij, Kavit Yadav and Devansh Shewale also scored a brace each after Pratik Sharma gave the Borivli school an early lead. Yet to concede after two matches however, St Lawrence can still be much more disciplined at the back. Their midfield looks extremely well complemented by their attacking play.

Later, in another second division match, Aditya Birla (Tardeo) came from behind to chalk out a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Golkuldham (Goregaon).

Looking the more dangerous of the two outfits, Golkuldham deservingly went ahead through Shubham Sahoo in the first half before Ishaan Bhartiya restored parity for Aditya Birla around around the half-hour mark.

