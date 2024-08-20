Breaking News
Tyson on his return to ring after health scare: Who else can do it but me?

Updated on: 20 August,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  New York
AP , PTI |

Tyson said at a packed press conference where fans cheered the former heavyweight champion and booed Paul.

Tyson on his return to ring after health scare: Who else can do it but me?

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is 58 years old and coming off a health scare that forced the postponement of his return to the ring. The boxer, once considered the most dangerous man in the world could be putting himself in danger by putting the gloves on again.


Yet he was quick to respond on Sunday when asked why he was going through with his bout against Jake Paul. “Because I can. Who else can do it but me? Who else is he going to fight to make this happen?” Tyson said at a packed press conference where fans cheered the former heavyweight champion and booed Paul.


“We’ve just got to listen to the facts. We’ve got a YouTuber fighting the greatest fighter that ever lived.” Tyson and Paul restarted the build-up to their match that is now scheduled for November 15 in Arlington, Texas.

