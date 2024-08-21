Real Sociedad president admits talks with Arsenal for Spain midfielder Mikel Merino

Merino is in the last year of his contract with the San Sebastian-based club and Aperribay says he doesn't want to sign a new deal, reports Xinhua

Mikel Merino. Pic/AFP

Real Sociedad President Jokin Aperribay has confirmed that the club are still negotiating the future of Spain international midfielder Mikel Merino with Arsenal. The 28-year-old was left out of the team for Real Sociedad's 2-1 opening day defeat at home to Rayo Vallecano and when asked about his absence, Aperribay admitted the club had taken the decision "that Mikel wouldn't be in the squad, because he wishes to leave."

Merino is in the last year of his contract with the San Sebastian-based club and Aperribay says he doesn't want to sign a new deal, reports Xinhua.

"When we met with Mikel to renew his contract, he said that he feels very close to the club, but if a team from the Premier League came, and he named two or three, he wanted to fulfil his dream of going back there and to be successful."

"It wasn't a surprise," admitted the club president.

Merino had a spell on loan with Newcastle United in the 2017-2018 season and Arsenal see him as a part of their plans as they look to overturn Manchester City's dominance of the Premier League.

The north-London club are thought to have offered around 25 million euros (28 million U.S. dollars), but Real Sociedad are holding out for more for one of their key players.

"We will talk to Arsenal and defend the interests of La Real. When we consider that the offer is good, we will say yes," concluded Aperribay.

