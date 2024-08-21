Breaking News
Paris Paralympics | India’s medal milestone in progress: What’s next after Tokyo?

Updated on: 21 August,2024 11:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

India's remarkable performance at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago set a new benchmark, with the country achieving its highest-ever medal tally of 19

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya poses for a picture with the Indian contingent during their send-off ceremony for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in New Delhi. Pic/ANI

A tremendous amount of anticipation surrounds the 84-member squad as they prepare to depart for the Paris Paralympics this weekend, marking the largest delegation in the history of India’s Paralympic participation. Scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8, this edition of the Games will be hosted at the same iconic venues that were used for the recently concluded Olympics, promising a continuation of the excitement and prestige associated with the Olympic legacy. 

