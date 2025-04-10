Popular star Chiranjeevi has shared a health update of brother Pawan Kalyan's son and revealed that Mark Shankar has returned home and is recovering well.

Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan's son recently sustained injuries in a fire accident at his school in Singapore and was admitted to a hospital. Now, there's happy news for all Pawan Kalyan fans who were worried about his son, Mark Shankar's health. Popular star Chiranjeevi has shared a health update and revealed that Mark Shankar has returned home and is recovering well.

Chiranjeevi wrote in Telugu, which can be roughly translated to: “Our baby Mark Shankar has come home. But he still needs to recover. With the grace and mercy of our clan deity, Anjaneya Swamy, he will soon be fully healthy and back to normal. Tomorrow is Hanuman Jayanti, and that Lord stood by us, saving that little child from great danger and a tragedy.”

“After the incident, people from various regions and villages stood in solidarity with our family by offering prayers and blessings for Mark Shankar’s recovery. I, on behalf of my brother Pawan Kalyan and our entire family, wholeheartedly thank each and every one for their support,” he further added.

Pawan Kalyan's son gets injured in Singapore

According to the Jana Sena Party, headed by Pawan Kalyan, seven-year-old Mark Shankar suffered burns on his hands and legs in the incident. He also faced complications from smoke inhalation. Reports claimed that the fire was put out within 30 minutes by rescue personnel who arrived on the scene. A total of 19 people were reportedly injured, including 15 students, all of whom were taken to the hospital for treatment.

About Pawan Kalyan

He is one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry and is the younger brother of superstar Chiranjeevi. He is also active in state politics and is the head of the Jana Sena Party. He won the assembly elections last year and was announced as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan joined active politics in 2014 when he announced his own political party named Jana Sena Party. However, he was criticised for being a part-time politician. To this, Pawan said he is willing to quit films and focus on party work.

On the personal front, Pawan has four kids and Mark is his youngest, whom he welcomed with third wife, Anna Lezhneva, in 2017. He also has a daughter named Polena with Anna. The actor-politician has a son, Akira and a daughter, Aadhva, from his second wife, Renu Desai, whom he divorced in 2012.