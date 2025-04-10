Now, as the confusion surrounding the viral video grows, Charu Asopa has opened up about leaving Mumbai and deciding to shift back to her hometown

In Pic: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

A video of Charu Asopa selling clothes went viral this morning, raising concern among her fans about whether their favourite television actress is struggling to make ends meet. Now, as the confusion surrounding the video grows, Charu Asopa has opened up about leaving Mumbai and deciding to shift back to her hometown.

Charu Asopa shifted to her hometown

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Charu revealed, "I have shifted to my hometown Bikaner, Rajasthan. I have left Mumbai for now, and I am currently living with my parents. It's been more than a month since Ziana and I moved here."

Talking about how living in Mumbai was costing her in lakhs, the actress shared, “Living in Mumbai is not easy; it costs money. For me, the monthly living cost came up to Rs1 lakh–1.5 lakh, including the rent and everything, which was not easy. Furthermore, I would rather not leave Ziana alone with a nanny when I am shooting in Naigaon (Mumbai). It used to get extremely difficult. Moving back home and starting my own thing was completely planned; it wasn't a rushed decision.”

When asked about how things have been for her, she revealed, "When you start something new, everyone struggles. What's different in my case? I am doing everything on my own, from taking orders to sending packages to getting stock. When I came to Mumbai for acting, that wasn't easy too. I struggled to build a name for myself and I managed. Now, I have started this business so that I can focus on my child, and I don't think that's wrong."

‘Rajeev can come visit his daughter’

Talking about whether Rajeev was informed about this decision or not, Charu shared, "He can always come visit his daughter in Bikaner. Before leaving Mumbai, I dropped a text informing him about my plans."

Charu also shared that she now plans to live in Bikaner and is looking for a house of her own. She said, “I plan to buy a house here in Bikaner. In the meantime, Ziana and I are staying with my parents. Tomorrow, I am going back to Mumbai to get all my belongings.”