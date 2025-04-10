Breaking News
Centre releases first image of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana after extradition

Updated on: 10 April,2025 09:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In an official statement, the NIA said that it successfully secured the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice

Tahawwur Rana. File pic

The Centre has released the first image of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks Tahawwur Rana, who landed in the national capital on Thursday evening, following his extradition from the US.


A post on the Centre's Instagram handle @mygovindia read, "26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana has been formally arrested by NIA upon arrival in Delhi, following his extradition from the US. Escorted by NSG and NIA officials, Rana now faces trial for his role in one of India’s deadliest terror attacks."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MyGov, Government of India (@mygovindia)


 

26/11 attacks mumbai terror attacks mumbai mumbai news Crime News National Investigation Agency

