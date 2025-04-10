Breaking News
Tahawwur Rana's extradition came through after he exhausted all legal avenues: NIA

Updated on: 10 April,2025 07:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana was extradited from the US to India on Thursday

Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. Pic/PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana's extradition came through after he exhausted all legal avenues.


Tahawwur Rana was successfully extradited from the US to India on Thursday.


In an official statement, the NIA said that it was successfully secured the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.
 
Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition.


The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move, the NIA said.
 
According to the NIA statement, the District Court for the Central District of California had ordered his extradition on 16th May 2023. Rana then filed multiple litigations in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, all of which were rejected. He subsequently filed a petition for a writ of certiorari, two habeas petitions, and an emergency application before the U.S. Supreme Court, which were also denied. The extradition proceedings were initiated between the two countries after India eventually secured a surrender warrant for the wanted terrorist from the US government.
 
With the active assistance of USDoJ, the US Sky Marshal, NIA worked closely with other Indian intelligence agencies, NSG through the entire extradition process, which also saw India’s Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs coordinating with the other relevant authorities in the United States to take the matter to its successful conclusion, the statement said.
 
It said that Tahawwur Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks.
 
Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the NIA statement said.

