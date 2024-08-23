Breaking News
Kyle Walker credits caring dad's tough love for success

Updated on: 23 August,2024 07:55 AM IST
Kyle Walker, the 34-year-old opened up about how his dad, Michael, was relentless in critiquing his performances as a young player, pushing him to constantly improve

England and Manchester City star Kyle Walker has revealed how the tough love of his father played a crucial role in shaping him into one of the world’s best right-backs. 


Kyle Walker, the 34-year-old opened up about how his dad, Michael, was relentless in critiquing his performances as a young player, pushing him to constantly improve.  



Walker, who has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, and a Champions League with City, shared how his father’s harsh feedback was initially difficult to handle. “I used to hate going to football with him,” Walker said speaking on his podcast You’ll Never Beat. “No matter if I played good or bad, I’d get in the car and be reduced to tears. He’d say I wouldn’t have done this right, I wouldn’t have done that right.”

Despite the intensity of his father’s criticism, Walker recognises now that it came from a place of care and desire for him to succeed. “He didn’t do it because he wanted to hurt me. He did it because he cared,” Walker said. The England international also credited his mother, Tracey, for providing the “caring support” that balanced his father’s approach. Through a combination of his father’s tough love and his mother’s nurturing support, Walker has developed into one of the game’s top defenders.

