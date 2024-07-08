Breaking News
Euro 2024: 'Premier League' flavour in England's semis against the Dutch

Updated on: 08 July,2024 04:33 PM IST  |  Wolfsburg (Germany)
mid-day online correspondent |

England's matches have been slow-paced, largely dull affairs this summer but the meeting with the Dutch in Dortmund could produce a higher-octane duel

England's players celebrate after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final football match between England and Switzerland (Pic: AFP)

Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven expects the Euro 2024 semi-final against England on Wednesday to be a Premier League-type clash. The Tottenham centre-back is one of several Dutch players who play in England, along with Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, among others.


England's Euro 2024 matches have been slow-paced, largely dull affairs this summer but the meeting with the Dutch in Dortmund could produce a higher-octane duel. "I think so," Van de Ven told reporters Monday when asked if he anticipated a Premier League-style affair.


"If you see the quality of players from both teams, you can expect the rhythm and level of the game will be really high. "Hopefully it's us that have more of the ball than England, so it's more England that's running, but I expect a high-intensity game." Gakpo said the Dutch would try to stop Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham from deciding the game.


Also Read: End beckons again for Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro knockout

The 21-year-old scored a brilliant overhead kick against Slovakia in the last 16 to save England when they were on the verge of elimination. "Obviously he's having a very, very good season, he's a world-class player and he made a fantastic goal," said Gakpo.

"He's a player we need to watch, but I think they have more players we need to watch (too), they have a very good team with very good players, but we have a very good team as well." England reached the semi-finals by defeating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties after a goalless draw and Gakpo noted the quality of the Three Lions' spot-kicks. "Their penalties were very good, but if you see the players who took them, quality players, some of them take penalties for their clubs," added the left-winger, who is joint top scorer at this Euros with three goals.

"I was impressed but not surprised. The quality is there and we know they are very good when it comes to penalties. "Hopefully if (the semi-final) comes to penalties we will win." The Netherlands reached their first Euros semi-final since 2004 by coming from behind to beat Turkey 2-1 on Saturday, building on reaching the World Cup quarter-final in Qatar two years ago. "We are a step further than the previous tournament and I am happy that I can be part of this too," added Gakpo.

(With agency inputs)

