Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Max Verstappen expects very close Dutch GP at home

Max Verstappen expects ‘very close’ Dutch GP at home

Updated on: 23 August,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Zandvoort (Netherlands)
AFP |

“Last year coming here, I was a lot more confident that we had a big chance of winning. Lately you see there are a lot of cars actually winning races and drivers, of course. It’s very close,” Verstappen told reporters

Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen said on Thursday he was less confident ahead of his home Grand Prix than at this time last year, with a “very close” race in prospect. 


Verstappen has never lost in front of his adoring fans since Zandvoort returned to the F1 circuit in 2021 and completely dominated the drivers’ championship last year with 19 victories. But after a strong start this season, the Red Bull driver has failed to win the last four GP races and he said the feeling was very different coming into Sunday’s battle than in 2023.


“Last year coming here, I was a lot more confident that we had a big chance of winning. Lately you see there are a lot of cars actually winning races and drivers, of course. It’s very close,” Verstappen told reporters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

