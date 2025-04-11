Breaking News
What’s cooking at Norway Chess ’25? A perfect storm, says Vishy Anand

Updated on: 11 April,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

Top

However, it was the victory Anand had over Carlsen in a cooking competition at the 2019 edition of the annual Norway Chess that Anand cherished more

Norway Chess officials Hogne Hide (left), Kjell Madland and Dea Maioli Egeli (right). Pic/Aul Kamble

Former world champions and World No. 1-ranked chess players Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen have been involved in tough matches on 64 squares with the Norwegian having the better of the Indian more often. However, it was the victory Anand had over Carlsen in a cooking competition at the 2019 edition of the annual Norway Chess that Anand cherished more.


Speaking of his enduring memories from that event in a virtual interaction hosted by Norway Chess and the Sports Journalists’ Association of Mumbai (SJAM), Anand said on Thursday: “These rest day activities are a lot of fun. We were to prepare a dish with Hollandaise sauce my wife taught me, and cut some greens to go with it. My team member Ding Liren injured himself in a cycle accident and was only able to cut the greens. He cut it so finely. When I put the dish in the oven, I forgot 
to turn it on. When I realised it, I thought I must have messed up any chance I had. Luckily, it turned out to be okay. But, my sauce was the main ingredient.”


On a serious note, Anand said that in this year’s edition to be held from May 26 to June 1 in Stavanger, Norway, in which the reigning and youngest world champion D Gukesh will face No. 1 Carlsen for the first time since the world title last December, “I expect a very exciting battle. Both Gukesh and Arjun will not lack motivation or determination to go after Magnus. Magnus is highly motivated by our youngsters too.  We have a perfect storm and can expect some great battles.”

viswanathan anand chess sports sports news Sports Update

