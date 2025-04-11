However, it was the victory Anand had over Carlsen in a cooking competition at the 2019 edition of the annual Norway Chess that Anand cherished more

Norway Chess officials Hogne Hide (left), Kjell Madland and Dea Maioli Egeli (right). Pic/Aul Kamble

Speaking of his enduring memories from that event in a virtual interaction hosted by Norway Chess and the Sports Journalists’ Association of Mumbai (SJAM), Anand said on Thursday: “These rest day activities are a lot of fun. We were to prepare a dish with Hollandaise sauce my wife taught me, and cut some greens to go with it. My team member Ding Liren injured himself in a cycle accident and was only able to cut the greens. He cut it so finely. When I put the dish in the oven, I forgot

to turn it on. When I realised it, I thought I must have messed up any chance I had. Luckily, it turned out to be okay. But, my sauce was the main ingredient.”

On a serious note, Anand said that in this year’s edition to be held from May 26 to June 1 in Stavanger, Norway, in which the reigning and youngest world champion D Gukesh will face No. 1 Carlsen for the first time since the world title last December, “I expect a very exciting battle. Both Gukesh and Arjun will not lack motivation or determination to go after Magnus. Magnus is highly motivated by our youngsters too. We have a perfect storm and can expect some great battles.”