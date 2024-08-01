Breaking News
Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe
Delhi rains: Over 100 mm rainfall recorded in an hour in national capital
Mumbai: C P Radhakrishnan takes charge as Maharashtra Governor
Man who used to fly to Mumbai, take shelter in drain to conduct thefts held
Maratha quota: Mahayuti, MVA not serious about community's demands, says Manoj Jarange
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Alpine hire Oakes as team principal

Alpine hire Oakes as team principal

Updated on: 01 August,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Enstone (England)
AP , PTI |

Top

Alpine said Oakes, who is British, would be the second-youngest team principal in F1 history. He brings experience from founding Hitech Grand Prix, a team that has cars in Formula 2 and Formula 3

Alpine hire Oakes as team principal

Oliver Oakes

Listen to this article
Alpine hire Oakes as team principal
x
00:00

Alpine named 36-year-old Oliver Oakes as its team principal on Wednesday as he aims to lead the team “back to competitiveness” in Formula 1.


Alpine said Oakes, who is British, would be the second-youngest team principal in F1 history. He brings experience from founding Hitech Grand Prix, a team that has cars in Formula 2 and Formula 3. 



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

formula one sports sports news International Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK