Alpine hire Oakes as team principal

Alpine said Oakes, who is British, would be the second-youngest team principal in F1 history. He brings experience from founding Hitech Grand Prix, a team that has cars in Formula 2 and Formula 3

Alpine named 36-year-old Oliver Oakes as its team principal on Wednesday as he aims to lead the team “back to competitiveness” in Formula 1.

