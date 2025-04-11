Asia C’ships: PV Sindhu out, Kapila-Crasto in QFs

However, the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto brought some joy to Indian fans by progressing to the quarter-finals, beating Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Gonzales Chan of Chinese Taipei 12-21, 21-16, 21-18

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu crashed out in the pre-quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships here on Thursday. Sindhu, ranked 17th in the world, fought hard before going down 12-21, 21-16, 16-21 to World No. 4 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

