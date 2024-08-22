Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal forward unboxes YouTube’s ‘Golden Button’, sets new record for fastest 10 million subscribers; WATCH

Known for his record-breaking feats on the football pitch, he has now extended his legacy to digital platforms

Cristiano Ronaldo (Pic: AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's illustrious forward, has set a new benchmark by becoming the fastest to amass 10 million subscribers on YouTube. Known for his record-breaking feats on the football pitch, Ronaldo has now extended his legacy to digital platforms.

Ronaldo achieved this milestone in just one day after launching his YouTube channel on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record held by Hamster Kombat, who took seven days to reach the same number. This accomplishment highlights Ronaldo's influence beyond the realm of sports.

A present for my family ❤️ Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers! ➡️ https://t.co/d6RaDnAgEW pic.twitter.com/keWtHU64d7 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 21, 2024

In addition to his YouTube success, Ronaldo boasts impressive social media followings: 112.6 million on X, 170 million on Facebook, and an astounding 636 million on Instagram. The 39-year-old, who has secured five Ballon d'Or awards, currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The wait is over 👀🎬 My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey: https://t.co/d6RaDnAgEW pic.twitter.com/Yl8TqTQ7C9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 21, 2024

However, Ronaldo's 2024 has seen a mix of triumph and disappointment. On the international stage, Portugal's Euro 2024 campaign ended in disappointment as they were eliminated by France.

Despite holding the match to a goalless draw through regular time, Portugal fell 5-3 in the penalty shootout, with Ronaldo unable to contribute to the scoreline. This tournament was particularly disheartening for Ronaldo, as he failed to score in any of the five matches he played, marking the first time he did so in his Euro career.

On the domestic front, Ronaldo has been in formidable form with Al Nassr. He has scored 49 goals in 47 matches and provided 13 assists. Despite his strong performance, Al Nassr recently fell short in the Saudi Super Cup final against Al Hilal, losing 4-1, although Ronaldo did manage to get on the scoresheet.

Ronaldo's achievements both on and off the field continue to cement his status as one of the most influential athletes of his generation.