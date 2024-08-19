Saudi Super Cup: Ronaldo scores but Al-Nassr lose 1-4 to Al-Hilal

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic made it 1-1 in the 55th. Brazilian winger Malcom added Al-Hilal’s fourth to give the league champion a second successive Super Cup victory

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting for his first domestic trophy in Saudi Arabia after Al-Nassr lost 1-4 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup on Saturday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored the opening goal just before half-time in the season’s curtain-raiser between Saudi Pro League champion Al-Hilal and runner-up Al-Nassr.

However, the 39 year-old forward then cut a frustrated figure after Al-Hilal netted four times in a 17-minute span in the second half, with former Newcastle and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic getting two goals.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic made it 1-1 in the 55th. Brazilian winger Malcom added Al-Hilal’s fourth to give the league champion a second successive Super Cup victory.

