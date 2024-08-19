After receiving a grand reception on arrival from Paris, Vinesh Phogat says her fight against Wrestling Federation of India would continue and hopes…

India wrestler Vinesh Phogat is welcomed at the IGI airport in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article ‘Truth will prevail’ x 00:00

Overwhelmed by the grand reception she received on her arrival from the Paris Olympics, wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that her fight against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) would continue and hoped that “truth will prevail.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of supporters had gathered outside the IGI airport here on Saturday to give a rousing welcome to Vinesh who was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final at the Olympics.

Vinesh’s appeal against her disqualification was rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Took 13 hours to get home

On her way to Balali from Delhi, Vinesh was felicitated by her supporters and khap panchayats in several villages as it took her almost 13 hours to cover 135 kms. She reached her native village in Balali around midnight and was accorded a grand welcome by the villagers.

Also Read: Formula 1600 Nat’l C’ship: Abhay Mohan wins title

Her neighbours and friends met her with tears and smiles and patted her for the courage she had shown. Exhausted after a tiring journey that began in Paris, Vinesh addressed the gathering before calling it a day. “Our fight has not ended and the fight will continue and I pray to god that the truth will prevail,” said Vinesh while addressing the people.

During their sit-in at Jantar Mantar, Vinesh along with Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had spent nights on the streets.

They had accused the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment of women grapplers. They were evicted when they tried to march towards the new Parliament building.

The case against Brij Bhushan is being heard by a Delhi court. Vinesh said that the welcome she had received on arrival would give her the courage to pick up the threads and get on with life.

Vinesh to make comeback?

“As I got love from my fellow Indians, my village and my family members, it would give me some courage to make this wound heal. Maybe, I could return to wrestling,” said Vinesh, 29.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever