Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Formula 1600 Natl Cship Abhay Mohan wins title

Formula 1600 Nat’l C’ship: Abhay Mohan wins title

Updated on: 19 August,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

The 2022 junior national karting champion, who graduated to single seater racing this year, took to the powerful Formula cars like a duck to water, with a phenomenal all-win record till the penultimate race of the last round

Formula 1600 Nat’l C’ship: Abhay Mohan wins title

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Formula 1600 Nat’l C’ship: Abhay Mohan wins title
x
00:00

Bangalore’s Abhay Mohan, 16, clinched his maiden national title by winning the prestigious Formula 1600 National championship with 10 consecutive wins after the end of the fourth and final round of the MRF-MMSC Indian National Car Racing Championship on Sunday.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Abhay Mohan wins maiden Formula 1600 National Championship



The 2022 junior national karting champion, who graduated to single seater racing this year, took to the powerful Formula cars like a duck to water, with a phenomenal all-win record till the penultimate race of the last round.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Indian Sports News sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK