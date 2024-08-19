Formula 1600 Nat’l C’ship: Abhay Mohan wins title

The 2022 junior national karting champion, who graduated to single seater racing this year, took to the powerful Formula cars like a duck to water, with a phenomenal all-win record till the penultimate race of the last round

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Bangalore’s Abhay Mohan, 16, clinched his maiden national title by winning the prestigious Formula 1600 National championship with 10 consecutive wins after the end of the fourth and final round of the MRF-MMSC Indian National Car Racing Championship on Sunday.

