“A new agreement, signed directly with the Government of Indian region Uttar Pradesh, confirms MotoGP will return to the Buddh International Circuit for the next three seasons

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article MotoGP will return to India in 2025 x 00:00

MotoGP has signed a new contract with Invest UP, the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s agency that facilitates international investment into the state. The agreement confirms the Indian Grand Prix will be on the calendar from 2025 to 2027 inclusive. The event will continue to be held at Buddh International Circuit (BIC), which made its debut on the MotoGP calendar in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A new agreement, signed directly with the Government of Indian region Uttar Pradesh, confirms MotoGP will return to the Buddh International Circuit for the next three seasons. With a population of over 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles on its roads, India is a key global market for MotoGP,” read the statement posted on MotoGP’s website.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever