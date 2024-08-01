Breaking News
Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe
Delhi rains: Over 100 mm rainfall recorded in an hour in national capital
Mumbai: C P Radhakrishnan takes charge as Maharashtra Governor
Man who used to fly to Mumbai, take shelter in drain to conduct thefts held
Maratha quota: Mahayuti, MVA not serious about community's demands, says Manoj Jarange
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > MotoGP will return to India in 2025

MotoGP will return to India in 2025

Updated on: 01 August,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

“A new agreement, signed directly with the Government of Indian region Uttar Pradesh, confirms MotoGP will return to the Buddh International Circuit for the next three seasons

MotoGP will return to India in 2025

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
MotoGP will return to India in 2025
x
00:00

MotoGP has signed a new contract with Invest UP, the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s agency that facilitates international investment into the state. The agreement confirms the Indian Grand Prix will be on the calendar from 2025 to 2027 inclusive. The event will continue to be held at Buddh International Circuit (BIC), which made its debut on the MotoGP calendar in 2023.


“A new agreement, signed directly with the Government of Indian region Uttar Pradesh, confirms MotoGP will return to the Buddh International Circuit for the next three seasons. With a population of over 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles on its roads, India is a key global market for MotoGP,” read the statement posted on MotoGP’s website.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

formula one sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK