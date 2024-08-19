Breaking News
Punjab CM felicitates 8 Oly medallists with Rs 1cr

Punjab CM felicitates 8 Oly medallists with Rs 1cr

Updated on: 19 August,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Bhagwant Mann. File pic

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday felicitated eight Olympic hockey players of the state with a cash prize of R1 crore each. In his address, the Chief Minister said it is a historic occasion as these sons of the soil who have brought laurels for the state and country are being honoured. 


Also Read: Advani clinches senior billiards title



He said these players have brought pride and satisfaction to the entire country with this momentous win, adding, that he had personally watched every hockey match of the team and the spectacular performance by these players have made all feel proud. 


Bhagwant Mann Paris Olympics 2024 hockey sports news Sports Update

