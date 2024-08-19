Punjab CM felicitates 8 Oly medallists with Rs 1cr

He said these players have brought pride and satisfaction to the entire country with this momentous win, adding, that he had personally watched every hockey match of the team and the spectacular performance by these players have made all feel proud

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday felicitated eight Olympic hockey players of the state with a cash prize of R1 crore each. In his address, the Chief Minister said it is a historic occasion as these sons of the soil who have brought laurels for the state and country are being honoured.

He said these players have brought pride and satisfaction to the entire country with this momentous win, adding, that he had personally watched every hockey match of the team and the spectacular performance by these players have made all feel proud.

