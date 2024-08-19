Twenty seven-time world champion Advani had earlier won five consecutive finals in different competitions in Mumbai and his triumph on Sunday was his sixth in a row in summit clashes

Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani crushed S Shrikrishna by a margin of 822-520 in the billiards final to clinch yet another title win in the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship on Sunday.

Over the last two years, Advani has recorded title wins in both the classic billiards and snooker tournaments in the last two editions of the Cricket Club of India events. Earlier this year, he won the NSCI Baulkline 3.0 competition.

Advani was thus awarded the winning prize of R2 lakh, while Tamil Nadu’s Shrikrishna got Rs 1.20 lakh as the runner-up.

