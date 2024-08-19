Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Advani clinches senior billiards title

Updated on: 19 August,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Twenty seven-time world champion Advani had earlier won five consecutive finals in different competitions in Mumbai and his triumph on Sunday was his sixth in a row in summit clashes

Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani crushed S Shrikrishna by a margin of 822-520 in the billiards final to clinch yet another title win in the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship on Sunday.


Twenty seven-time world champion Advani had earlier won five consecutive finals in different competitions in Mumbai and his triumph on Sunday was his sixth in a row in summit clashes.



Also Read: No. 1s Sinner, Swiatek storm into semi-finals


Over the last two years, Advani has recorded title wins in both the classic billiards and snooker tournaments in the last two editions of the Cricket Club of India events. Earlier this year, he won the NSCI Baulkline 3.0 competition.

Advani was thus awarded the winning prize of R2 lakh, while Tamil Nadu’s Shrikrishna got Rs 1.20 lakh as the runner-up.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

