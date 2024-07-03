Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Advani off to a winning start at Asian Billiards

Advani off to a winning start at Asian Billiards

Updated on: 04 July,2024 06:54 AM IST  |  Riyadh
PTI |

These two victories have boosted my confidence and I have my eyes set on my target,” Advani said

Pankaj Advani

Listen to this article
Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani started his campaign at the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship on a high, notching victories over Aung Phyo and Yuttapop Pakpoj here.


The 38-year-old, who is vying for a hat-trick of Asian Billiards titles, first beat Myanmar’s Aung Phyo 4-2 and then emerged victorious in a thrilling clash over Thailand’s Pakpoj 4-3. “It is always good to start a tournament on a positive note. 


These two victories have boosted my confidence and I have my eyes set on my target,” Advani said.


