Advani off to a winning start at Asian Billiards

Pankaj Advani

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani started his campaign at the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship on a high, notching victories over Aung Phyo and Yuttapop Pakpoj here.

The 38-year-old, who is vying for a hat-trick of Asian Billiards titles, first beat Myanmar’s Aung Phyo 4-2 and then emerged victorious in a thrilling clash over Thailand’s Pakpoj 4-3. “It is always good to start a tournament on a positive note.

These two victories have boosted my confidence and I have my eyes set on my target,” Advani said.

