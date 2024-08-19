No. 1s Sinner, Swiatek storm into semi-finals

Sinner defeated Andrey Rublev 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Swiatek did the same as she worked to overcome teen Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
Jannik Sinner. Pic/AFP
World No. 1s Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek both turned around losing situations on Saturday to move into the semi-finals of the ATP and WTA
Cincinnati Open.
Sinner defeated Andrey Rublev 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Swiatek did the same as she worked to overcome teen Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
