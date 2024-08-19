Breaking News
No 1s Sinner Swiatek storm into semi finals

Updated on: 19 August,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Cincinnati
AFP |

Sinner defeated Andrey Rublev 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Swiatek did the same as she worked to overcome teen Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Jannik Sinner. Pic/AFP

No. 1s Sinner, Swiatek storm into semi-finals
World No. 1s Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek both turned around losing situations on Saturday to move into the semi-finals of the ATP and WTA 
Cincinnati Open. 


Also Read: Leggie Priya’s fifer helps India ‘A’ beat Australia ‘A’ in final tie



Sinner defeated Andrey Rublev 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Swiatek did the same as she worked to overcome teen Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.


