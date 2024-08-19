Sinner defeated Andrey Rublev 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Swiatek did the same as she worked to overcome teen Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Jannik Sinner. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article No. 1s Sinner, Swiatek storm into semi-finals x 00:00

World No. 1s Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek both turned around losing situations on Saturday to move into the semi-finals of the ATP and WTA

Cincinnati Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Leggie Priya’s fifer helps India ‘A’ beat Australia ‘A’ in final tie

Sinner defeated Andrey Rublev 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Swiatek did the same as she worked to overcome teen Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever