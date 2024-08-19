India A finally achieved success in the third and final one-dayer after having lost five successive games—three T20s in Brisbane and two one-dayers here—in the six-match white-ball series

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Leggie Priya’s fifer helps India ‘A’ beat Australia ‘A’ in final tie x 00:00

Rookie leg-spinner Priya Mishra grabbed five wickets while Tejal Hasabnis and Raghvi Bist scored half-centuries as India A thrashed Australia A by 171-run in the third and final one-dayer here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India A finally achieved success in the third and final one-dayer after having lost five successive games—three T20s in Brisbane and two one-dayers here—in the six-match white-ball series.

Also Read: MCG to host one-off Aus-Eng match to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket

India A scored a modest 243-9, thanks to middle-order batter Tejal’s 66-ball 50 and Raghvi’s 64-ball 53 before 20-year-old Delhi cricketer Priya took a fifer (5-14) to dismiss the Australia A batting for just 72 runs for a massive win.

Playing in only her first match, Priya dismissed opener Maddy Darke (22) and top-order batter Tess Flintoff (20) as the home team were left reeling at 52-4 in the 15th over of the chase.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever