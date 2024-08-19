MCG to host one-off Aus-Eng match to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket

The match will celebrate a century-and-a-half of Test cricket since it was first played between Australia and England in March 1877

Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pic/Getty Images

Australia is set to host England in a stand-alone celebratory match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2027 to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket.

The match will celebrate a century-and-a-half of Test cricket since it was first played between Australia and England in March 1877.

The 1977 Centenary Test was won by Australia, as they did the first-ever match, by 45 runs.

Besides, Cricket Australia (CA) has finalised the allocation of hosting rights for various men’s international Tests, ODIs, T20Is and other matches over the next seven summers, spanning from 2024-25 to 2030-31. “We are enormously grateful for the strong support of state and territory governments and venue operators who will help us to deliver brilliant experiences across the country and maximise economic impact from these major events,” CA CEO Nick Hockley was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“The 150th anniversary Test match at the MCG in March 2027 will be a wonderful celebration of the pinnacle format of the game at one of the world’s great sporting arenas and we can’t wait to host England on that occasion,” Hockley added.

