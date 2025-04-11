No one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said

A part of the wall 20 feet in length and 8 feet in height collapsed on Friday morning, the officials said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Part of protective wall around Thane lake collapses; two vehicles damaged x 00:00

A portion of a protective wall around a Thane lake in Maharashtra collapsed on Friday, causing damage to two vehicles, the civic officials said, according to the PTI.

No one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 6:30 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"A part of the wall 20 feet in length and 8 feet in height collapsed, damaging a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw. The area has been barricaded as a precautionary measure. The PWD is inspecting the site further," he said, reported the PTI.

One labourer killed, 3 injured after wall collapses at construction site in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Meanwhile, in an another incident, One labourer was killed and three were injured when a wall collapsed at an under-construction site in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the police said on Friday, as per the PTI.

Kiratpur Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar said that the incident took place in Shahpur Sukkha village, reported the PTI.

"Four labourers who were identified as Sarfaraz (22), Sameer, Uwais and Qasim were plastering the wall of a room being constructed by a man named Vipin, when the wall suddenly collapsed on them causing them injuries," he said, the news agency reported.

All four were buried under the debris and some even sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Sarfaraz, who was critically injured when the wall collapsed, died while being taken to a hospital, the SHO added.

The remaining three are being treated at a local hospital, he said, adding that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations in the matter were underway.

Brick kiln wall collapses in Himachal's Una, 5 labourers injured

Earlier, on Thursday, five labourers, including a couple, were injured when the wall of a brick kiln in Himachal's Una district collapsed on Thursday, police said, according to the PTI.

All the injured people namely Toofani, Phulbati, Raju, Jitendra and Nepali hail from Uttar Pradesh police said.

Immediately after the incident, two injured were admitted to a private hospital located in Daulatpur, while three were sent to Civil Hospital.

A spokesperson of the police department said that the victims were working in the brick kiln when a wall fell on them.

Hearing the screams, other workers reached the spot and took out all the injured people averting a major accident, he said.

DSP Vasudha Verma said that a case has been registered and further investigation is on.

(with PTI inputs)