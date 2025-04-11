The incident took place in Taleburhan area on Thursday around 4 pm. The girl, aged six, and her three-year-old brother fell into a well while playing

Their eight-year-old brother panicked and rushed home to inform his family members about the incident. Representational Image.

Listen to this article Minor siblings die after accidentally falling into a well in Maharashtra's Latur x 00:00

A three-year-old boy and his elder sister lost their lives after accidentally falling into a well while playing near their home in Latur city, Maharashtra, an official stated on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency PTI, the incident took place in Taleburhan area on Thursday.

"Alina Sameer Shaikh (6) and her brother Usman, aged three, fell into a well while playing. The incident took place around 4 pm on April 10," inspector Sujit Rejitwad informed.

When they fell into the well, their eight-year-old brother panicked and rushed home to inform his family members about it, an official stated.

The family members and their neighbours immediately rushed to the place and launched a rescue operation. They managed to retrieve the children's bodies using a rope tied to a tree after nearly one-and-a-half hours of efforts, he said.

The father of the deceased children is an ice cream vendor, the police said.

Latur: 11.36 kg of mephedrone seized from factory

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, raided the unit on April 8 and uncovered a mephedrone (MD) lab in Latur. During the operation, 11.36 kg of mephedrone, worth approximately Rs 17 crore, was seized, along with a fully equipped lab and large quantities of raw materials.

Constable Pramod Kendre, attached to Naya Nagar Police Station in Mira Road, has been identified as the alleged mastermind behind the drug manufacturing unit set up on his land in the Latur village. According to police sources, Kendre had been frequently taking medical leave to visit Latur and establish the illegal mephedrone (MD) production facility.

Kendre joined the Maharashtra Police in 2010 and has been posted at Naya Nagar Police Station since 2021. Following his arrest, he was suspended, and a report has been forwarded to the DRI.

Police officials said Kendre purchased the land in Latur a few years ago, claiming it was for farming. “He took medical leave on April 3 and never returned. Over the past few months, he frequently took leave to visit his village, telling colleagues he was setting up a farm and planning to build a house,” said an officer.

Another officer added, “Before 2021, Kendre was posted at Mira Road police station, where he came in contact with several drug dealers. We suspect one of them financed the operation.”

Senior Inspector Amar Jagdale confirmed Kendre’s suspension, saying, “He was arrested in Latur in connection with the drug case. The manufacturing unit was on his own land. He had been on medical leave since April 3.”

(With PTI inputs)