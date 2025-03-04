Organise protest on Sunday after civic authorities wall off open space to expand a nearby sewage treatment plant

Residents protesting against the expansion of the STP

Listen to this article Mira Road residents form human chain to save 1,200-tree garden near Mumbai, thank mid-day for support x 00:00

Local residents formed a human chain at Kanakia-based, civic-run Gyan Jyoti Savitribai Phule Udyan in Mira Road on Sunday to protest against the expansion of an existing sewage treatment plant (STP). The protesters held placards with messages such as ‘Greenery over concrete! Relocate the STP,’ ‘No to STP, Stop STP work’ among many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has barricaded the garden and plans to cut down 1208 eight-year-old trees from the open space—allegedly to benefit contractors, claimed an activist. Forming a human chain to underline ‘Save Trees’ and ‘No to STP,’ the protesters, armed with banners and placards, raised slogans against the MBMC’s decision. They also organised a signature campaign to protect the environment and public health while opposing the corporation’s move.



Citizens protest against the proposed expansion of a sewage plant at Mira Road

The well-maintained garden is surrounded by 25 housing societies, whose residents have long complained about the foul odour and noise pollution from the existing STP machines throughout the day. The space is regularly visited by hundreds of joggers, including children, women, and senior citizens. Residents thanked mid-day for amplifying their voices and raising awareness about the movement to save 1208 fully grown trees.

Legal violations alleged

Activist-advocate Krishna Gupta called the MBMC’s decision to remove the trees ‘deeply concerning and unjustifiable.’ “Despite strong objections raised on environmental and community grounds, the decision was arbitrarily approved by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kalpita Pimpale. The move bypassed legal requirements such as issuing public advertisements, displaying notices on trees, or consulting local residents,” said Gupta.

In response, over 500 citizens from 25-plus housing societies in Kanakia united to protest against this ‘environmentally harmful’ decision. “If the MBMC does not revoke this order, we will have no choice but to intensify our agitation with continuous protests in the garden, starting next week,” he warned. Gupta credited this newspaper for increasing public awareness. “I’ve been fighting this issue since November 2024, but after mid-day highlighted it, residents became more aware and turned up in large numbers for the protest,” he said.

A community stands firm

Resident Sailesh Mishra said, “On March 2, around 450 people—including senior citizens, women, children, and regular walkers—joined forces to protest the MBMC’s atrocity. They want to destroy 1208 full-grown trees for an STP expansion in a residential area. We thank mid-day for uniting us and giving us the energy to fight for our right to dignity and good health.”

Social activists and NGOs also educated residents on the MBMC’s alleged disregard for environmental laws. Housing society members voiced concerns about future health and ecological problems if the project proceeds. Residents vowed to continue their fight until their demands are met.