Locals furious as civic body has no concrete plan to relocate these eight-year-old trees; though the municipal corporation said that it would safely relocate the trees, officials have failed to reveal their projected survival rate

The Gyan Jyoti Savitribai Phule Udyan, which residents consider the locality’s green lung

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has sparked outrage by announcing plans to remove 1208 trees from the Gyan Jyoti Savitribai Phule Udyan, a well-maintained garden on Kanakia Road visited by hundreds of joggers daily, in order to expand a sewage treatment plant (STP) adjacent to the open space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the municipal corporation said that it would safely relocate the trees, officials have failed to reveal their projected survival rate. All these trees are eight years old, the MBMC is yet to look at alternative areas to replant them. Joggers, meanwhile, claim that there are around 2000 trees in the park and that all of them will be destroyed, causing an ‘environmental disaster’ at a time when air quality is at a low due to rampant construction in the area. They plan to stage a peaceful protest on Sunday.



An aerial view of the sewage treatment plant (right, in pic), surrounded by the trees the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation plans to remove for its expansion

A 59-year-old jogger, Sailesh Mishra, alleged that as many as 2000 trees would be uprooted, saying, “This green space is the green lung of a polluted city and is essential for a healthy community. We request that the STP be built or relocated at a suitable location far away from any residential area.”

Advocate Krishna Gupta, a resident who took exception to a public notice on the proposed tree removal published by the MBMC on November 27 and wrote an email to MBMC chief mentioning his objections to the plan, said, “Urban development should not come at the cost of our city’s green lungs. The MBMC has failed to provide details about where these 1208 trees will be relocated. The corporation has no technical experts to relocate these trees or to shed light on their survival.”

After the public announcement was made, the citizens were given seven days to submit their objections and suggestions. “There was no advertisement in the locality where the trees exist so locals could not object. The MBMC intends to cut down these trees to benefit private contractors,” he said.



The Gyan Jyoti Savitribai Phule Udyan, which Kanakia Road residents consider the locality’s green lungs

“I raised around 20 questions before the MBMC, but no clear answer was given. Civic officials do not have clear replies regarding the exact location of the relocation, expert supervision, expected survival rate and long-term monitoring plan for the replanted trees, or these have not been disclosed,” said Gupta.

He added, “The MBMC is not publishing details about the expenditure incurred on the trees’ plantation and maintenance. It isn’t even informing the citizens about the cost for replantation. While the STP belongs to the state government, MBMC officials intentionally did not inform the former about constructing the STP at the cost of cutting 1208 trees.”

Tin barricades

In an effort to proceed with their plan to expand the STP, MBMC officials barricaded a section of the park on February 14, restricting the free movement of visitors. “For the past few days I’ve been seeing a tin barricade on a walking track, which prevents people from entering a Miyawaki forest area. This restricts our walk to only 400 metres,” said Mishra, who had been advised to jog after he experienced cardiac issues in 2000.

“At first, we thought repair work was going on but still found it weird. Out of curiosity, yesterday [Thursday], I asked the gardener and he said the MBMC was going to remove all the trees. Shocked, I took photos and videos and posted them on social media. Then, Gupta, a friend of mine, informed me about STP expansion and MBMC notice,” he added.

Though the MBMC claims that it has made a public announcement, most joggers and residents of the 25 co-operative housing societies near the park said they were unaware of the plan to remove the trees, according to Mishra.

A 41-year-old banker, Mangesh Sarang, said, “We don’t know where these trees will be replanted. Joggers and locals will face a lot of difficulties if the park is destroyed. If the municipal corporation converts this beautiful park into an STP, pollution will be next-level in Mira Road. This will not only directly impact daily park-goers but also multiple housing societies nearby,” he added.

Sarang, who has been visiting the park for the last four years, appealed to the MBMC to take locals into confidence before finalising any plans. “I am surprised that even the park’s caretakers were not apprised of any such development,” he said.

Environmental hazards

Bhupinder Singh Lohia, 51, the chairman of a housing society who has written an objection letter to the MBMC, stated that the existing STP was already emanating an obnoxious smell throughout the day. “The extension of this plant will only add to our woes. We have been facing a lot of difficulties because of the existing STP. The municipal corporation should reconsider their decision. The destruction of these trees will have a huge impact on the environment,” he said.

Residents told mid-day that the STP emanates unpleasant odours and is also responsible for noise pollution. “There is high possibility of water contamination if not properly managed, and potential health concerns for residents, particularly those with pre-existing respiratory issues, due to the release of pathogens and pollutants into the environment,” said a member of the managing committee of Onyx Co-operative Housing Society.

Official Speak

MBMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kalpita Pimpale said, “These trees are obstructing the extension of the STP. Though we are yet to decide the location, these trees will be transplanted.”

When informed that the STP was already troubling locals, Pimpale said, “Besides protecting the environment, the municipal corporation also carries out development work. We issued public notice in connection with the issue and a hearing was also conducted.”

Asked about the survival rate of these trees, if transplanted, the official said, “We are in touch with the horticulturist. I am going for a meeting; please make a good story.”