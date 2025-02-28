Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Decrepit Dahisar garden will be fixed soon, BMC promises

Following this paper’s report, civic officials visit crumbling garden to take stock, assure repairs within a week; the BMC plans to upgrade the garden and tenders for this will be invited soon

The children’s play area at the Jari Mari Udyan in Anand Nagar, Dahisar. Pics/Anurag Ahire

After mid-day shed light on the concerns of Dahisar residents regarding the dilapidated Jari Mari Udyan in Anand Nagar, a team of officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) garden cell visited the open space to take stock of the situation. According to officials, the garden cell team identifies various lapses, which will be repaired immediately. The BMC plans to upgrade the garden and tenders for this will be invited soon.

The garden was last upgraded in 2015. The BMC team from the R North ward visited the spot along with Rajesh Pandya, a local who raised his voice on the matter, on Thursday morning. “During the visit, officials identified a stepwell that lacks a safety net, damaged open gym equipment, broken light poles, defunct portable toilets and tattered safety mats,” said Pandya.



Jari Mari Udyan’s broken gate. Pic/Anurag Ahire

“Officials assured us that the defunct toilet will be removed soon. On the well, there are iron grills, but the BMC promised that a safety net will be placed over it. Officials also assured that the drinking water facility will be removed from the toilet area in the upgrade,” he added. According to an official, minor repairs will be completed next week while damaged gym equipment will be replaced. The overall upgrade of the garden will be carried out by the garden infrastructure cell.

Sheetal Mhatre, former corporator, said, “I represented this area between 2012 and 2017. During that time, the garden was renovated with my funds. On Thursday, I met with senior BMC officials. They assured me that minor repair work will be completed immediately to make the garden safe for senior citizens and children. Also, there is a plan to upgrade the ground. Soon, the BMC will invite the tender.” She added, “I will keep an eye on the project as the garden is needed by residents.”